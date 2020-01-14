Limbs found in bag in north Dublin could be missing teenager

The limbs of a person found in a bag in north Dublin on Monday night could be those of a missing teenager, gardaí fear.

The bag found in a Coolock housing estate at about 10pm on Monday contained what are believed to be the limbs of a young male.

However, sources said the investigation into what they called a “disturbing” case was still in its early stages.

The investigation team was keeping an open mind on the possible identity of the victim and the background of the killing.

However, only the limbs were in the bag and there is concern the missing parts of the body may have been dumped elsewhere.

Searches were being conducted in the Darndale area, where the limbs were found, for the other body parts.

The identification process was set to take much longer because only the limbs had been found.

Gardaí were now set to take a DNA sample from the limbs and cross check it against the family of the missing teenager.

That young man is not from Dublin but is believed to have been working with criminal elements from the Coolock area where the remains have been found. Gardaí believe he is linked to drug dealers operating in a county on the east of the country and that he may have been conducting criminal business between the gang he was working for and another drugs gang in Dublin.

A cover has been placed over the human remains found in Coolock on Monday night. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Earlier murders

Garda sources stressed it was too early to stay if the young man whose remains were found in the bag in Darndale was shot and, if so, whether his killing was linked to the earlier murders.

The inquiry is focused on the missing teenager from the east of the country and his links to drug dealers in north Dublin and in another county.

However, sources stressed while this was a main line of inquiry, the remains may be those of another person.

A murder investigation cannot be established until a pathologist examines the body parts that have been recovered so far and formally determines the limbs are those of a murder victim.

Garda sources said all the resources of a murder inquiry had been committed to the case immediately the discovery was made on Monday night. Gardaí­ sealed off the scene of the discovery in the Moatview area in Darndale shortly after 10pm following the find on a road, believed to be made by young people in the area.

The scene was preserved pending a forensic and technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau and the State’s Pathologist’s Office have been informed.

In a statement gardaí said “what are understood to be human limbs were found in a bag outside houses at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive.”

An incident room has been established at Coolock Garda station and anyone with information is asked to contact the station at 01-6664200.

Forensic officers at the scene in north Dublin where a bag containing body parts was found last night. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

‘Shocking discovery’

Racheal Batten, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Whitehall-Artane area, described the incident as a “shocking discovery”.

She said gardaí “simply aren’t resourced to deal with this level of crime” and called on the Minister for Justice to declare “a state of emergency in north Dublin”.

There has been serious concern about the security situation in Darndale and the wider Coolock area over the past 18 to 24 months, with a number of gangland killings and attacks on gardaí, including a Garda vehicle having been shot at.

A man was shot and killed in Darndale last year and four others have also been killed; with all of the victims either from Coolock, shot dead there or closely linked to a crime gang based in the north Dublin suburb.

Last January, Zach Park (23) was shot dead in Swords, Co Dublin; a drug dealer very closely associated with a Coolock drugs gang.

In May, another member of that gang, Sean Little (22), from Kilmore, Dublin, was shot dead near Walshestown in north Co Dublin. Also in May, Hamid Sanambar (41), an Iranian gangland figure in Ireland, was gunned down on Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore West.

Last November Eoin Boylan (22) was shot dead in the front garden of his parents home on Clonshaugh Avenue.

His killing was drug-related and linked to the same feud that claimed the lives of the men killed in the months before him.