Large haul of drugs and phones seized at Mountjoy Prison

One of the largest finds of prison contraband, including mobile phones and drugs, has been seized in Mountjoy Prison, north Dublin.

It appears some of the phones had been marked with the initials or nicknames of prisoners they were apparently intended for and prison staff and gardaí were studying those names to determine who they were for.

Sources familiar with the prison gang situation in the jail said it was strongly suspected the delivery was intended for criminals in the jail linked to the Kinahan cartel and they believed it was the single biggest find of contraband ever in an Irish jail.

Members of the Kinahan cartel are the dominant faction in Mountjoy Prison and security sources said because restrictions introduced due to Covid-19, many of the usual smuggling methods in Irish jails had been curtailed.

“It looks like with the supply (of drugs and phones) having dried up a lot because of Covid-19, they were looking to get a big consignment into the jail all in one go and maybe taking the kind of risk they wouldn’t normally take,” a source said.

The Irish Times understands from informed sources the consignment was hidden within supplies that were being delivered to the jail in pallets.

Initial indications are that staff at the jail received intelligence the contraband was being smuggled into the jail within the normal delivery systems that supply all aspects of the prison with the goods it needs to operate, including laundry, food, drink and other supplies.

Members of Mountjoy’s operational support group - a team dedicated to preventing the smuggling of phones, drugs and weapons - searched a delivery of goods and found the contraband on a pallet of goods.

A large number of mobile phones, believed to be more than 20, were discovered along with a large number of spare SIM cards for phones.

Two bags of white powder were also found and security sources said while the powder was believed to be cocaine, testing was required before that could be confirmed.

Vials of drugs believed to steroids were found along with about 800 grams of herbal cannabis, without approximately €16,000 on the street but significant more in a prison setting, was also found.

A number of boxes of about 10,000 pills were also discovered in the delivery and these were set to undergo testing to determine what they are. Bottles of spirits and fitbits - smart watches to record work outs - were also found during the search of the pallet of goods that had been brought onto the prison campus in a delivery van.

The Irish Prison Service has alerted An Garda Síochána and both were carrying out inquiries into the find. Comment was awaited from both.