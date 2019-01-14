Large Garda presence at Traveller funeral in Longford town

Dozens of gardaí are in Longford town on Monday ahead of the funeral of the matriarch of a large Traveller family.

Several officers from the Garda­ Regional Support Unit (RSU) have been drafted into the county amid fears of an outbreak of violence at the funeral of 93-year-old Maureen Stokes.

The fears followed several violent incidents in the past 24 hours during which a man was shot and another man sustained serious injuries in a suspected hatchet attack in Galway following the removal of Mrs Stokes. In a third incident, another man was the victim of a suspected acid attack.

The incidents are being linked to an ongoing feud between two rival Traveller factions.

They follow similarly violent scenes almost 12 months earlier when a man was left fighting for his life in hospital in the aftermath of a car ramming incident in Ballymahon. The victim was stabbed in that incident, which took place shortly after a religious ceremony had been held to mark the anniversary mass of John ‘Dodie’ Stokes, a son of the late Mrs Stokes.

Close to 60 Garda officers were on standby for her funeral at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford, ahead of burial to Ballymacormack Cemetery.

They include members of the Garda Air Support Unit, Dog Unit and Public Order Unit as well as uniformed and detective branch members.