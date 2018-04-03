Laois player suffers serious head injuries in Carlow assault

A Laois inter-county GAA player is in hospital after a serious assault in Carlow on Sunday night.

The man in his early 20s, on a night out when the incident occurred, suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in St Luke’s Hospital in Dublin. It is believed he was attacked as he got into a taxi.

Laois beat Carlow in the Allianz League Division Four final in Croke Park on Sunday. It is understood the victim of the assault played a part in that match.

A Garda statement said officers had gone to the scene of the incident in the Potato Market area of Carlow in the early hours of Monday.

“A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1am,” the statement said.

“The injured man was removed to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.