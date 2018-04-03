Laois GAA player suffers serious head injury in Carlow assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault which left a Laois Gaelic footballer with a serious head injury.

Daniel O’Reilly, who is in his early 20s, was hurt in an incident in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday involving a number of people.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation and will seek to interview O’Reilly as soon as he is fit to speak to them. It is understood he was attacked as he got into a taxi but the motive for the assault is not clear.

Laois beat Carlow in the Allianz League Division Four final in Croke Park on Sunday with O’Reilly appearing as a second-half substitute.

A Garda statement said officers had gone to the scene of the incident in the Potato Market area of Carlow in the early hours of Monday.

“A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1am,” the statement said.

“The injured man was removed to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.”

The Laois County Board could not be reached for comment.

O’Reilly also plays for Graiguecullen GAA Club, which said in a statement that its members were “heartbroken and devastated” about what had happened.

“Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now. The matter is under investigation so please respect the authorities,” it said.

“Direct your thoughts and comments offline rather than online of love and support for Daniel, Jade and all the O’Reilly family as we all unite together as one family now in support.”

Laois County Council member Tom Mulhall wished O’Reilly a speedy recovery from his injuries.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident,” he said. “It’s hugely disappointing [AND THERE IS]sadness and shock that a young man was out socialising and was maybe in the wrong place at the wrong time.”