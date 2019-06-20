Kriégel case: Innocent boy falsely identified on social media, court told

A boy has been wrongfully identified on social media as being one of the 14-year olds responsible for the murder of Ana Kriégel, the Central Criminal Court has been told.

Representatives of Twitter and Facebook appeared at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday to answer charges of contempt following the publication of pictures on social media of both boys who were convicted this week of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl.

This was despite an order by the trial judge preventing the convicted boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

The court, which had issued a temporary injunction against Facebook and Twitter hosting material that identifies the two convicted boys, heard other children have also been implicated online and allegations made against them.

Barrister Shelley Horan, representing a school that cannot be identified, also told Mr Justice Michael White a staff member of the school had been targeted, and comments about the trial posted on the school’s Facebook page.

The school cannot disable the comments and has to get Facebook to do so. The page is very important to the school, Ms Horan said.

‘Hiding’

Damien Colgan SC, for the family of Boy B, said publication of material online that identified him had “forced the family into hiding”, while Andrew McKeown, for the family of Boy A, handed material into the court which, he said, included material which was posted this morning, that identified the boys.

Mr McKeown said some of the tweets posted on Twitter included both the boys’ names and their images and was against a background of a “detritus of threats” against the boys’ families, including an image of the “fate that the user believed needed to be meted out to the two boys”.

A message posted this morning said there was information available online about the families if the boys names were searched on for on Google, he said.

Rossa Fanning SC, for Facebook Ireland Ltd, and Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for Twitter International Company, argued it was not practicable for the companies to be ordered to prevent people posting material that identified the two boys.

However, both companies were very anxious to remove such material once it came to their attention.

Both men said their clients were very respectful of the rule of law and the court process, and had taken steps to remove material from their platforms once it had been brought to their attention yesterday by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“There are certain things we can’t do,” Mr Fanning said. Facebook did not know the names of the two boys. If someone did post the boys’ names, then the company would not know that was an identification. The company should not be subjected to a prior restraint order that it could not comply with.

‘Advance stop’

Mr Fitzpatrick said Twitter “cannot in advance prevent a user from posting material on Twitter.”

The company does not know the boys’ names. “We cannot in advance stop what people choose to do on Twitter.”

Brendan Grehan SC, for the DPP, said an ex parte application had been made yesterday because of the gravity of material about the two boys having been posted on social media and because of the need to act before the material went viral and it was too late.

Mr Grehan said the DPP wished the injunction order issued on Wednesday should remain in existence and suggested that an amended version of it be kept in place for the next two weeks.

The Oireachtas had decided that children who were before the courts should not be named and there were good reasons for that, he said. The DPP wanted the order to remain in place. “It wants the stick to continue” in existence.

“I want some responsibility to be shouldered by the platform providers,” he said.

Mr Justice White agreed with a change to the order’s wording that the companies should be ordered to remove material that identified the two boys which they became aware of or which was brought to their attention.

Mr Fanning said Facebook was happy with this new wording. The matter was put back to July 5th and the order remains in place until then.

Mr Justice White said the murder of Ana Kriégel led to children being put on trial for the most serious offence known to criminal law in Ireland.

Flouted the law

Those who deliberately flouted the law in relation to not naming children who were before the courts should understand why the law is there and should respect the rule of law and our democracy.

He said the main concern was that “some idiots” might identify the boys on social media, and said An Garda Síochána should investigate any such incidents with vigour.

Mr Grehan said the DPP was very concerned about the material that was being published online and that An Garda Síochána can and no doubt will conduct investigations into the matter.

The judge on Wednesday warned it is an offence to publish anything identifying the two boys convicted of Ana Kriégel’s murder and anyone who does so will be “treated in the most serious fashion”.

The boys, identified in the media only as Boy A and Boy B, were convicted on Tuesday of murdering Ana Kriégel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. Both boys had pleaded not guilty and were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts on all counts following an eight-week trial.