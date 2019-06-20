Kriégel case: Family of Boy B in hiding after social media posts, court told

The family of Boy B, one of the boys convicted on Tuesday of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriégel, has been “forced into hiding” following the publication of photographs online identifying him, the Central Criminal Court was told on Thursday.

Representatives of Twitter and Facebook appeared at the Central Criminal Court this morning to answer charges of contempt following the publication of pictures of both boys who were convicted this week of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl.

It is an offence under the Children Act to publish anything that would identify the boys, who are both aged 14.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott also made an order preventing them from being identified.

Rossa Fanning SC on behalf of Facebook Ireland told Mr Justice Michael White the company’s Market Manager Eoin McDonald had sworn an affidavit which he handed to the court.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for Twitter International Company, also handed an affidavit to the court.

The social media companies were appear in court today to in relation to contempt of court proceedings issued against them after it emerged on Wednesday that social media users had identified the 14-year-old boys despite an order by the trial judge preventing their being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

Damien Colgan SC for Boy B told the judge his client’s family had been “forced into hiding” following the publication of the boy’s identity online.

Andrew McKeown BL, for Boy A, said he had a number of screen shots, some taken as late as this morning, to hand to the court.

Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions will make representations to Mr Justice White later this morning.

The judge on Wednesday warned it is an offence to publish anything identifying the two boys convicted of Ana Kriégel’s murder and anyone who does so will be “treated in the most serious fashion”.

Making the order the judge issued a “trenchant warning” to any individual who decides to try to identify the boys, saying they will be subject to a contempt of court application and “will be treated in the most serious fashion”.

Mr Grehan on Wednesday said the court has “unlimited powers” of detention and fine for anyone found in contempt of court.

The judge said the trial was a particularly sensitive one and nobody could be under the illusion that publishing the identities of the accused is not prohibited by the Children Act.

The judge further ordered that any material identifying the boys be removed from those platforms.

The boys, identified in the media only as Boy A and Boy B, were convicted on Tuesday of murdering Ana Kriégel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. Both boys had pleaded not guilty and were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts on all counts following an eight-week trial.