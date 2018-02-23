Kinahan raids: Cash, vehicles and jewellery seized

Gardaí are carrying out a series of raids in Dublin and three other counties as part of their inquiries into the Kinahan crime cartel.

It is the latest in a series over recent days targeting the assets of Kinahan gang members based in Ireland.

Over 100 gardaí are involved in the raids in counties Dublin, Meath, Limerick and Longford. The searches involve 20 residential premises, 18 professional premises and a gymnasium.

About €15,000 in cash, five vehicles (an Audi Q7, Mercedes Vito, VW Golf Mark 7 GTD, a VW Golf, a Honda motorbike) and five watches (a Breitling, two Rolexes, a Cartier, a Legend) have all been seized.

A freezing order was also made in respect of a substantial amount of money in a bank account. A quantity of documents and mobile phones were also being examined by investigating officers. No arrests have so far been made.

Of particular interest

One address has been of particular interest in the raids.

In north Co Dublin, it is the home of a man long suspected of being a central figure in the gang both in Ireland and during its early years while based in southern Spain.

A watch seized by the Cab

In his mid-30s, he is a convicted armed robber and has been of interest to both the Spanish police and the Garda for over a decade.

He has previously been caught trying to leave the country on a false passport.

Gardaí believe his gang-related activities had lessened last year though he has become more involved, as an enforcer for the gang, of late.

A motorcycle seized by the Cab

He had attempted to keep a low profile during the intense investigations into the Kinahan in Ireland and abroad since the Kinahan-Hutch feud began 2½ years ago.

The suspect, who is very close to the Kinahans, is just one of a number of people whose assets are being targeted during today’s search operations.

A van seized by the Cab

Cab super raids involve large teams of gardaí carrying out a series of surprise searches at the same time in order to surprise their targets.

Private dwellings are searched as well as the offices of financial and legal professionals.

Money laundering

Documents related to money laundering and purchase of assets are gathered and studied for intelligence that would indicate where the proceeds of crime have been concealed, along with the modus operandi of the gang.

Det Chief Supt Patrick Clavin said: “This CAB investigation into an organised crime gang is continuing; today marks a significant development in the progress of this investigation.

“The Criminal Assets Bureau are relentless in their mission to identify the criminally acquired assets of persons and to deny such people these assets. The motivation of these organised crime gangs is greed for wealth and we will do all we can to deprive them of this wealth.”