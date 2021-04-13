Kildare stabbing upgraded to murder investigation

A stabbing attack on a man in Co Kildare last week which caused his death a few days later has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

Jan Prochazka (36) died two days after he was stabbed on Patrick St, Newbridge, last Wednesday, April 7th.

He was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment but died from his injuries.

The results of a postmortem have led to the investigation into the stabbing being upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with camera footage from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of Newbridge between 5.30pm and 8pm on April 7th.

“A man in his 30s arrested at the time of the incident is currently before the courts charged in connection with the case,” gardaí said.

This man, a foreign national with an address in Newbridge, has been charged with alleged assault causing harm on to Mr Prochazka on Patrick St last Wednesday as well as alleged possession of a knife.

A special court sitting at Naas District Court last Thursday night was told by Det Garda Paddy Regan that Mr Prochazka suffered a stab wound to the upper body that had lanced his heart.

The court was also told the victim had gone into cardiac arrested twice while on the journey by ambulance to hospital.