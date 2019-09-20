Kevin Lunney attack: investigating gardaí hold case conference

A case conference to assess the direction of the investigation into the kidnapping and torture of the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney is taking place at Cavan Garda station.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey is attending as are personnel from Northern Ireland.

Prior to the meeting starting at 11am, three Armed Support Unit Audi Quattros arrived and entered the station carpark.

ASU deployment would suggest gardaí are adopting a strategy of patrolling north Cavan in a highly visible manner with heavily armed personnel to deter further attacks on QIH executives.

Mr Lunney was abducted outside his Fermanagh home after work on Tuesday and bundled, hooded into the boot of a car while his own vehicle, and another kidnappers’ blocking vehicle, were set on fire.

He was later put into a horse box-like space where he was beaten and slashed for with a Stanley-type knife in an assault lasting up to 30 minutes.

One if his legs was broken in two places, his face, neck and torso were lacerated, and bleach was poured over him, apparently to remove traces of his attackers’ DNA.

He was dumped by the roadside about 12kms west of Cavan town some two hours later and was found by a passerby at 9pm.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey did not talk publicly ahead of the meeting. This afternoon, a protest meeting to express solidarity with QIH employees who have the subject of some 70 instances of intimidation over the last five years, will be held by the company’s offices near Derrylin in Co Fermanagh.