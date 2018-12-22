KBC bank branches attacked and headquarters occupied by protesters in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a KBC bank building in Swords, Co Dublin on Saturday morning and criminal damage to a branch in Dundrum on Friday night.

There have now been three attacks - including two suspected arson attacks - on KBC buildings in less than 48 hours, while a group of protesters occupied the bank’s headquarters on Sandwith Street on Saturday.

The early morning incident in Swords took place at the bank premises on the Main Street at 5.18am. A Garda spokesman said initial investigations found the front window of the building was broken, where the fire was started. No one was injured but the fire has caused extensive damage to inside the building.

Investigations are continuing and the scene is currently preserved for technical examinations.

A Garda spokeswoman later confirmed the incident in Dundrum, adding: “Gardaí in Dundrum are investigating criminal damage that occurred in a bank premises in a shopping Centre in Dundrum on Friday December 21st, 2018 at approx 10pm.

“Damage was caused to the walls and windows smashed. Investigations are on going.”

Meanwhile, protesters occupied the headquarters of the bank on Sandwith Street which was the scene of a suspected arson attack earlier this week. Pictures and videos posted on social media showed a small group of protesters inside the lobby of the building.

The Garda spokeswoman said offers were at the scene of the protest and were “monitoring the situation”.

The Belgian-owned bank has been at the centre of controversy over the recent eviction of a farming family in Co Roscommon.

A spokesman for the bank said: “We are aware of these incidents and we are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of our people and the Hubs that our local customers rely upon.

“As these incidents are the subject of a criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána we are not in a position to provide further comment at this time.”

After the Roscommon eviction last Wednesday week the security workers from the North, who carried out the eviction remained on in the house at Falsk near Strokestown, apparently to ensure it remained in the possession of KBC.

In the early hours of last Sunday morning, a group of about 20 men, most of them masked and carrying baseball bats and one armed with a gun, stormed the house and attacked the security workers.

Four vans and two cars, owned by the security men, were burnt out and a dog was fatally injured. The security workers were forced to flee and some were hospitalised.

The McGann siblings moved back into the house the following day.

A criminal investigation is now under way into the attack last Sunday and two arrests have been made, though both suspects were released without charge.

The Private Security Authority is also investigating the men who carried out the eviction.

The authority is trying to establish in the men were guarding the house in the period from last Wednesday week to last Sunday when the men were attacked.

If they were providing guarding services in the period after the eviction they were obliged to comply with all of the same rules that other security companies working in Ireland are subjected to.