Katie Taylor issues statement on shooting at Bray boxing club

“Following the horrific gun attack that took place in Bray Boxing Club early last Tuesday morning in which one man Bobby Messett was tragically killed and two others Ian Britton and my father Pete Taylor were seriously injured, there has been considerable public interest in all aspects of the event. However, for personal reasons as well as ensuring clarity in future stories that will inevitably be written, I would like to make the following statement -

“First and foremost, I would like to wish my most heartfelt condolences to the family of Bobby Messett for their tragic loss. I can’t imagine the despair or the sense of injustice they must be dealing with. I’m praying they know God’s comfort in the hard days ahead.

“For my Dad, I’m very thankful and relieved he made it through this horrific attack and is recovering well. I understand there is still a lot of uncertainty about the nature of the incident but I’m hoping the gardaí will get to the bottom of it very soon.

“As many of you know, I have been somewhat estranged from my Dad for a number of years now. I’ve had little contact with him in the last three years and no contact or association whatsoever with Bray Boxing Club since 2015.

“I have been appalled by the misuse of my name and image during the reporting of this incident in the media coverage, it has been reckless and irresponsible, and a deliberate attempt to inappropriately leverage my name to sell a story. I urge the media to leave me, my Mum and other family members out of this story.

“Finally, to Bobby’s family: You didn’t deserve this heartache, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Katie Taylor

June 7th 2018