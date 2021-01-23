Juvenile to appear in court over serious assault on woman in Dublin city

A juvenile is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to a serious assault on a woman in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.

The woman, who is in her late 40s, was robbed when walking along the pedestrian walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at the IFSC at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

She was seriously injured during the robbery and was taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

The juvenile was arrested by gardaí on Friday before being detained at Store Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later charged.