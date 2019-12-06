Justice Minister to receive ‘urgent’ report on brain-damaged homeless man in Mountjoy

The Minister for Justice is due to receive an “urgent” report from the Irish Prison Service on Friday following revelations that a brain-damaged homeless man spent more than a year in Mountjoy Prison’s high dependency unit despite reports he was of unsound mind and needed residential care.

The man was reported to have “absolutely filthy” feet and hugely overgrown and curled toe nails, a rare nail disease known as ram’s horn not seen here in decades. It appeared his feet were never washed during his year long remand and the doctor also described his bed linen as “appallingly filthy”, having not been changed in months.

The man’s situation was described by the president of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly as “truly awful” and “one that should not exist in a civilised state”.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he spoken to the governor of Mountjoy Prison about the case and also intended to discuss the matter with Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“When I became aware of this disturbing case I sought an urgent report from the Irish Prison Service and I expect to receive that today,” said Mr Flanagan. “I am constrained in what I can say further as the matter is subject to court proceedings.”

The man, aged in his 50s and homeless for some time, has a history of mental disorder but does not meet the Mental Health Act criteria for admission to psychiatric units.

He was charged in November 2018 with assaulting two security guards who approached him when sheltering in the women’s toilets of a Dublin shopping centre.

Just after his arrest, a doctor at a Dublin Garda station said he was unfit to plead. He defecated in a Garda cell, covered himself with excrement, was charged the following day and remanded by the District Court to the high dependency unit where he has remained.

Mr Justice Kelly was told a senior HSE official had cancelled a residential care plan due to “resource issues” and it was being proposed to discharge him to access homeless services .