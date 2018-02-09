Jury visits the scene of alleged rape at Belfast house

A jury in the rape trial of two Irish rugby players has visited the scene of the alleged crime.

The nine men and three women of the jury travelled to Oakleigh Park in Belfast, the home of Paddy Jackson, where a 21-year-old student alleges she was raped on June 28th, 2016 when she was 19 years-old.

Judge Patricia Smyth, who is presiding over the high-profile case, also attended.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and Stuart Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape. Both men deny the charges.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. They all deny the charges.

The case continues. - PA