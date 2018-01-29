Jury sworn in as Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to face rape charges

A 12-person jury has been sworn in at Belfast Crown Court in the trial of the Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who face rape charges.

The jury of nine men and three women was empanelled in front of Judge Patricia Smyth on Monday. The trial is scheduled to formally open on Tuesday and is expected to last five weeks, the judge said.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Mr Olding (24), from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape.

They are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June 2016.

Blane McIlroy (26), from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure. Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

All four appeared in the dock of the court on Monday. They deny the charges.

Mr Jackson, a fly-half, has been capped for Ireland 25 times while Mr Olding, a centre, has played four times. The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have said they will not play again until court proceedings conclude.

Judge Smyth warned jury members that they must not speak to anybody including family members about the trial. She also instructed them not to carry out any internet searches about the case, pointing out that there were instances in England where jury members who had done so were imprisoned.

She also said jury members must ignore any press coverage of the case.

She said the jury must decide only on the evidence heard in court.

“Your views may change as the evidence unfolds,” said Judge Smyth. “Keep your minds open; wait until you hear everything.”