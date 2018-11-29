Jury considers verdict in Nicola Collins murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of beating to death a woman at his flat in Cork city in 2017 has begun considering its verdict.

Cathal O’Sullivan (45) is charged with beating Nicola Collins (38) to death in the rented property on Popham’s Road, Farranree on March 27th, 2017.

Mr O’Sullivan, originally from Charleville, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering mother-of-three Ms Collins, who is a native of Tralee in Co Kerry.