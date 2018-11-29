Jury considers verdict in Nicola Collins murder trial
Cathal O’Sullivan has pleaded not guilty to charge of murdering the mother-of-three
Nicola Collins was found dead in a flat in Cork city in March 2017.
The jury in the trial of a man accused of beating to death a woman at his flat in Cork city in 2017 has begun considering its verdict.
Cathal O’Sullivan (45) is charged with beating Nicola Collins (38) to death in the rented property on Popham’s Road, Farranree on March 27th, 2017.
Mr O’Sullivan, originally from Charleville, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering mother-of-three Ms Collins, who is a native of Tralee in Co Kerry.