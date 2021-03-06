Judicial Council votes for new guidelines to reduce personal injury awards

Judges have voted to adopt new guidelines aimed at reducing general damages awards for some personal injuries, particularly minor injuries.

At a meeting on Saturday, a majority of the 166 member Judicial Council voted in support of the guidelines, prepared by the council’s Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee (PIGC).

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on how to implement the guidelines, which will take effect once the Minister commences section 99 of the 2019 Judicial Council Act. They will replace the Book of Quantum, which set general guidelines for the amounts to be awarded or assessed in personal injury claims.

The Minister has said the changes will take place as soon as possible and she intends the guidelines will apply to all cases that have not yet been assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

“This approach will ensure that the law is robust as we seek to reduce the cost of insurance,” she said in a statement on Friday.

A meeting of the council, first scheduled for February 5th, went ahead on Saturday, having been twice adjourned after some judges said they had had insufficient time to consider the draft guidelines.

A number of judges, including the High Court’s Mr Justice Anthony Barr and Mr Justice Bernard Barton, the Court of Appeal’s Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Circuit Court Judge Raymond Groarke had previously raised various issues and concerns about the guidelines.

A number of memos were circulated over the past few weeks raising concerns including whether the guidelines will lead to awards which insufficiently compensate some plaintiffs, whether the committee engaged in adequate consultation with interested and affected parties and the implications of what some described as “judge-made” law for judicial independence.

Those issues were responded to by the seven judge PIGC, headed by High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine. The committee, and the board of the council, comprising the presidents of all seven court divisions chaired by the Chief Justice, urged support for the guidelines.

Sources say up to 10 judges spoke at Saturday’s meeting, with about half that number in favour and half against.

The guidelines were compiled after the PIGC examined awards here and in a number of other countries. They provide for awards for many personal injuries, particularly minor injuries, to be reduced to a level between awards in Northern Ireland and awards in England and Wales.

Data obtained by the committee suggested Irish whiplash awards are 1.2 to 1.3 times higher than in Northern Ireland, and 1.9 to 2.3 times higher than their English and Welsh equivalents.

The guidelines propose a modest increase in awards for the catastrophically injured with the maximum general damages for such injures to be increased from €500,000 to €550,000.

The focus of the guidelines is to ensure awards for lesser injuries are proportionate to that maximum

The guidelines list specific injuries, ranging from minor to major, each of which has assigned to it a range or bracket within which an award of damages should ordinarily fall.

In certain cases, where the facts are exceptional, a judge may depart from the relevant bracket provided the facts and reasons for doing so are clearly set out.

The expectation is the guidelines will lead to more consistent and significantly reduced awards, especially for minor and soft tissue injuries; to more, and earlier, settlements of cases and will discourage bringing certain cases before the High Court where higher legal costs apply.

In the case of a simple undisplaced nose fracture with a full recovery, the guidelines provide for an award of between €500-€3,000 when the Book of Quantum provided for an award between €18,000-€21,000.

In cases of minor brain damage or head injury, the guidelines provide for sums €500-€3,000 where there is substantial recovery within six months and €12,000 -€25,000 where is substantial recovery in two to five years. Affecting factors include the severity of initial injury and pain.

In contrast the Book of Quantum provided for up to €21,800 for a concussion type injury where recovery results in most cases and for €34,700 to €60,200 for a skull fracture with no loss of consciousness/minor head injuries which result in little or any disability.

For an injury involving minor but permanent impaired vison in one eye, the guidelines provide for an award between €15,000-€45,000 while the BOQ provided for €22,500 to €45,400.

For tooth loss, the guidelines for €3,500-€8,500 for one front tooth. €1,500-€3,000 for one back tooth. The Book of Quantum provided for €10,300 to €12,700 for loss of one tooth and €7,500 to €10,300 for a broken tooth.