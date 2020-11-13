Judges may resign if Woulfe survives on Supreme Court as Golfgate compounds misgivings
Séamus Woulfe's position is ‘untenable, but it may also be unimpeachable’
Chief Justice Frank Clarke (left) with then attorney general Séamus Woulfe at an event in Dublin in 2018. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
The decision of Chief Justice Frank Clarke on Monday to publish some of his correspondence with Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe over the Golfgate controversy initially provoked “shock and awe”, according to a senior counsel.
Since then, however, this has changed to “What is the Chief Justice at?”, according to the barrister.