Judge who investigated Dunnes Stores payments to Haughey dies

The death has occurred in Dublin of Mr Justice John Gerrard Buchanan, the judge who first investigated the controversial Dunnes Stores payments to the former taoiseach Charles J Haughey.

His report into the payments to the former taoiseach formed the basis for the subsequent formal sworn public tribunals by Mr Justice Brian McCracken and Mr Justice Michael Moriarty.

Judge Buchanan was formally appointed in the mid-1990s by the then government, under John Bruton as Taoiseach, to investigate reports in wide circulation about financial transactions and payments to both Mr Haughey and members of his family.

Judge Gerard Buchanan was educated at St Columba’s College, Trinity College, Dublin and the King’s Inns.

He was for a number of years the lay representative on the Church of Ireland General Synod. He also served on the boards of two Dublin schools, his own Alma mater St Columba’s and that of the King’s Hospital.