Judge overturns inquest verdict on death of Nóra Quoirin

A high court judge in Malaysia has overturned the decision made by the coroner in the inquest into the death of Franco-Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin and declared an open verdict.

This is the verdict that was requested by Nóra’s parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin.

Nóra (15) disappeared from a holiday chalet in the Malaysian jungle on the night of August 3rd, 2019. Her body was found next to a stream about 2km from the Dusun resort in Negeri Sembilan 10 days later.

Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan, sitting in Seremban in the state of Negeri Sembilan, said it was unlikely that Nóra left the chalet at the Dusun resort by herself, navigated challenging terrain, and evaded detection for six days during an extensive search and rescue operation.

The judge cited the teenager’s difficulties with balance and coordination.

He said he had every confidence that the coroner took care in coming to her decision but she was in error, he said, to record a verdict of misadventure.

“I am of the view that the verdict of misadventure ought to be vacated in the interests of justice and substituted with an open verdict as there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict,” he said.

The judge gave his verdict after Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin applied for a revision of the coroner’s decision.

The coroner, Maimoonah Aid, had ruled on January 4th that no third party was involved in Nóra’s death. She said it was “more probable than not” that she died by misadventure.

Judge Adnan said Nóra would either have to have clambered over broken fencing or to have squeezed between gaps in a gate. This would not have been impossible, he said, but it would have been very difficult for someone with Nóra’s physical difficulties.

It was also likely to have been dark, the judge said, which would have made the track doubly challenging.

Once out of the resort, Nóra would then have to have to cross rocky stream beds and go up and down steep slopes. The judge said it would have been extremely unlikely for her to have been able to navigate such terrain barefoot.

After a postmortem, Malaysian police said there was no evidence of foul play. They said the cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to a duodenal ulcer complicated with perforation and the bleeding was most likely caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

Nóra’s parents remain convinced that she was abducted.

She had learning and physical disabilities and attended a school for children with special needs. Her parents say she would never have wandered out of the chalet by herself.