Journalists initiate legal action against Eoghan Harris

Two journalists have initiated legal proceedings against former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris and social media platform Twitter, alleging campaigns of online abuse.

Mr Harris was last week revealed as one of the operators of the “Barbara Pym” Twitter account and was dropped from his role as a columnist in the Sunday Independent. The account, and at least nine other connected accounts have been suspended after Twitter said they violated its policies.

In separate statements on Wednesday, Phoenix Law, a Belfast-based law firm, said it was acting on behalf of Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore and Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris who have both initiated legal proceedings.

“Our client has been the subject of an extensive and malicious campaign of online abuse which encompassed in excess of 120 tweets from two accounts in a period short of 12 months,” it said in relation to Ms Moore.

“The tweets sought to attack our client’s reputation and undermine her professionalism and integrity. Most concerning of all, some of the tweets directed at our client sought to belittle her views and undermine her professionalism through the use of misogynistic language.

“Our client has now taken steps to initiate legal proceedings against Twitter and Mr Eoghan Harris (a former journalist) to compel the urgent disclosure of the relevant information to which identifies the other parties involved in this reprehensible conduct.”

The law firm added: “All of those individuals involved in such conduct should be identified without any further delay.”

Ms Moore said it has been “open season” on women in the media for too long. “For over a year theses obsessive attacks on me have sought to damage my reputation and standing as a journalist among my peers and colleagues,” she said.

“These posts tagged other journalists and politicians spreading dangerous lies about me while I carried out my work professionally and diligently.

“These statements attempted to use my background and hometown against me in a misguided attempt to belittle my work and promote a false narrative. It’s been open season on women in media for too long and it ends now.”

In relation to Ms Morris, the law firm said she “has issued libel proceedings seeking injunctive relief requiring Eoghan Harris to disclose all fake accounts he has used to harass and defame her on the social network platform Twitter over a period of months, as well as all those other individuals who were involved”.

Ms Morris said: “The sustained and obsessive attacks on myself by these accounts occurred at a time and in a manner that was clearly designed to damage my professional reputation.

“As a female journalist and commentator, the posts also had a deeply misogynistic tone to them, all too common on social media. Women working in media are not fair game for those who wish to control every aspect of our profession and dictate who is entitled to a platform.”

Mr Harris was contacted for comment but did not respond to phone calls.