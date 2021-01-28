Josh Dunne murder: Gardaí wish to speak to two food delivery men

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of Josh Dunne (16) have spoken to a large number of witnesses who were on the scene when he was fatally injured and believe they have a clear picture of what took place.

Detectives believe two men who were carrying out food delivery work around Dublin city on Tuesday night and who tackled a man on a moped stealing a bike in East Wall have crucial evidence that can aid the investigation.

Those men, both believed to be foreign nationals, tackled the motorcyclist as he tried to steal the expensive bike on East Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, at about 9.20pm.

It appears the two delivery cyclists intervened because the bike being stolen was owned by one of their colleagues and they were trying to ensure he did not lose his bike.

As those two men tackled the motorcyclist on the street, other people arrived on the scene, including Josh Dunne and other teenager, as well as other delivery cyclists.

It appears the teenagers intervened in the row and during the course of doing so two of them were stabbed.

While both boys were treated at the scene by paramedics, Josh Dunne – a talented soccer player from Ballymun, north Dublin - later died from stab wounds.

The other injured boy remains in the Mater hospital.

Josh Dunne, who played for Bohemians FC, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday. Photograph: Bohemians FC/PA Wire

A third man, in his 20s, presented himself to the same hospital later on Tuesday night having sustained injuries in the street disturbance.

The Garda investigation has focused on trying to determine who brought the knife to the scene.

They believe the two foreign men, who tried to stop the motorcyclist from stealing the bike, are persons of interest.

Gardaí were hopeful they may present themselves for questioning. Officers were also were keen to speak to those two men and they are continuing their efforts to find the knife used.

Searches were being carried out on waste ground near the scene and in other locations around the murder scene in a bid to find the knife, but it remains unaccounted for.

Youths pay their respects and place flowers on Wednesday scene of the death of teenage boy on East Road, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is being carried out by Store St gardaí, with all the resources of a murder inquiry.

Friends and teammates of Josh Dunne are to remember him later on Thursday in a balloon ceremony.

Balloons are due to be released in memory of the teenager near his home in Ballymun at 3.30pm.

The assistant manager at St Kevin’s boys soccer club said the mother of Josh Dunne had phoned the manager of the club two weeks ago to see if there was a possibility of training being resumed in the near future.

Gerry Reddy told RTÉ radio’s News at One that she knew there was no training “because he was just around the house all the time and going off on his bike, he was just bored silly. But there’s nothing we could do with all the restrictions.”

Ordinarily the teenager would have been training on Tuesday night, explained Mr Reddy. “Instead he was on the streets, that’s the problem with Covid, to have all these kids on the streets, there’s obviously going to be problems.”

Mr Reddy said he had met with Josh’s mother on Wednesday afternoon who said she had always expected Josh to be famous. “She said he’s famous now for the wrong reasons.

Josh Dunne (16)

“There was a path for him, he was definitely going to be a professional player. He had that much talent and the proper attitude.”

Josh had been “a huge part” of the St Kevin’s team where he had been signed at the age of 14.

“He made a massive difference to the team because he was just so good. His game was so good, for an opposition to try and mark him it was really difficult because he was sure footed and he was lightning fast, and he was usually an attacking force so he was usually the difference when we played big teams,” Mr Reddy said.

“He came to us from Tolka Rovers, he came with a very good attitude. He would always be at training and he was always early. There was never any problems with him like that.”