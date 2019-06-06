Jordan Davis funeral told ‘drugs don’t make you king. Drugs make you into a corpse’

Young people who deal drugs are slaves to their lifestyles, which are based on “the stench of death”, a priest at the funeral of murder victim Jordan Davis has said.

Fr Leo Philomin was addressing mourners who had gathered in Darndale, north Dublin, for funeral of the 22-year-old, who was shot dead two weeks ago while wheeling his son aged four months in a push chair.

The priest said Mr Davis was a young man who lived a life that was filled with anxiety and self-doubt. His life choices, he said, led him “literally into a dead end”.

Asdressing the congregation at the Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Darndale on Thursday morning, he said: “There is an evil that destroys lives, relationships and homes; drugs.

“Drug trafficking and all that goes with isn’t glamorous. We don’t need to look further than why we are here. Just look around.

The remains of Jordan Davis are brought to to the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

“I see a mother grieving. I see friends weeping. I see a young mother who one day will have to tell her son, how his father lived, how he loved to be with him, and how he died,” he said.

“Drugs don’t make you king. Drugs make you into a corpse. And those who sell and buy and sell again are the gravediggers with the stench of death.

“You become a slave to the lifestyle that makes you have to always look over your shoulder and wonder if you’re the next target.

Aimless life

“It is not only I that urge you, but your families, your community, the people who love and care for you. They beg you to stop living this aimless kind of life.”

He urged the young people present not to allow their sense of right and wrong to be “dulled”. Instead, they could make choices that brought them more in life.

Fr Philomin added Mr Davis had been “brought into this world” by God, though it was a life of chaos and stress; spent in the shadows and with many twists and turns.

“Newspapers describe a man who lived the highlife,” he said, adding the reality was very different. “Jordan lived a life that was filled with anxiety and self-doubt.

“His outer bravado hid deep down the insecurity and panic he often felt. But he wasn’t able to express it.

“So he overcame it by the stance he took in life - the hard man. Trouble followed him, and often he created his own troubles,” Fr Philomin said.

The grave of Jordan Davis in Fingal Cemetery, after his funeral in Darndale. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

He added the circumstances of the dead man’s murder had been especially “horrifying”.

“This type of violence, deadly violence, has sadly become all too familiar to us and to this city,” he said of Dublin.

“What makes it horrifying for all is that the killer had no regard or care for who was around or who else could have been hurt. There was a baby in a buggy and there was a mother with her child. It was the time when children, families and the elderly to walk by.

Maimed by choices

“How could the killer have regard for others when they had no regard for the human life that was taken? That human life, Jordan’s life, maimed by choices and life lived, was a son, a brother.”

Mr Davis was shot in the head by a gunman on a bicycle in a laneway in the Darndale on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 23rd. The killer then escaped on the bike.

Mr Davis, regarded as a low level drug dealer, was one of four men to die in related gangland shootings in the city this year.

Three were murdered last week and the week before within an eight-day period and another man was shot dead in January.

All four - Jordan Davis (22), Zach Parker (23), Sean Little (22) and Hamid Sanambar (41) - knew each other through the Dublin drugs trade.

They were all linked to a Finglas-based gang of drug dealers from whom Davis, Parker and Little sourced drugs and for whom Sanambar worked as a gunman.

Mr Davis is survived by his mother Sandra, stepfather Peter, brother Leon, sisters Alannah, Abbey and Sophia, girlfriend Lucy and son Arlo Jamie.

After funeral mass on Thursday morning, his remains were taken from the church in a horse drawn hearse. His burial took place at Fingal Cemetery.