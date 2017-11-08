John Halligan ‘regrets’ asking job applicant ‘if she was married’ in interview

Minister of State John Halligan has said he “regrets” asking a female official if she was married during a job interview.

The woman was awarded €7,500 by the Workplace Relations Commission, which found she had been discriminated against by the Waterford Independent TD’s comments.

Mr Halligan, who is Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research, said he asked the question to encourage a family-friendly workplace and “did not realise that it was unacceptable”.

“I run a family friendly environment in my workplace,” he told The Irish Times. “What else would you be asking for?

The executive officer - who had been employed by the Civil Service since 1993 - had interviewed unsuccessfully in May 2016 for one of two posts of Private Secretary to two Ministers of State in the same Government department, the WRC heard.

The WRC hearing into the unidentified official’s claim of discrimination under the Employment Equality Acts heard Mr Halligan said to her at the interview: “I shouldn’t be asking you this, but.... are you a married woman? Do you have children? How old are your children?”

The woman answered the questions, confirming that she was married and she was the mother of two children and she indicated their ages.

In reply, the Minister observed “you must be very busy”.

In her ruling , which found the woman was discriminated against, WRC Adjudication Officer Penelope McGrath found the comments to be “outmoded”.

She said: “It was ill-advised of the Minister of State to have so pointedly obtained information that had nothing to do with this candidate’s suitability for a position, and a position for which she had determined she was eligible to compete.”

Speaking to the Irish Times, Mr Halligan said he encourages flexible hours to allow his staff take care of their families.

This includes starting at 10am and finishing in time to collect their children, the Minister, who is in Thailand promoting educational opportunities in Ireland, said.

Religion or sex or politics

“I am not an interviewer,” he said, adding that he knew certain topics such as “religion or sex or politics” are usually off limits in an interview.

In a further statement released through a Government spokeswoman, the Minister said: “Operating a family-friendly environment has always been a key ethos of mine as an employer. I allow all of my employees the flexibility of starting late to enable them to bring their children to school or carry out any non-work commitments they may have.

“During the course of this interview for the role of Private Secretary - shortly after I became Minister of State - I asked the candidate if she had children and their ages.

“I did this as I wanted her to feel that I would be flexible in terms of any family business that she may have to attend to. Too many workplaces have less than family-friendly arrangements and I always ensure that my workplace is as family-friendly as possible.

“This was the first time I was conducting an interview of this sort and I did not realise that it was unacceptable to ask such a question. But the question was coming from a good place. It was in no way meant to be discriminatory in any shape.

“I was simply trying to put the interviewee at ease. I wanted to assure her that I am as flexible as possible with members of my team with any external or non-work commitments they may have.

“During the course of the Workplace Relations Commission hearing, four members of my constituency team submitted testimonials backing up my ethos as an employer.

“As a true advocate for equality for all, I regret that this incident occurred. The reasons behind my actions that day was to try and be as accommodating as possible to people who have children.”

Difficult situation

Ms McGrath found the woman “was put in a difficult situation in a job interview by reason of probing questions which went to the heart of her married and family life which historically could not be considered gender-neutral questions”.

Ms McGrath said the questions also “indirectly associated her with the task of primary homemaker and therefore not as available as other less-encumbered candidates might be”.

Ms McGrath also found the interview process was “tainted” by the fact that these questions were raised and allowed to be raised. “The same or even similar questions were not asked of the other two candidates.”

However, she said she did not find the women “was not ultimately selected by reason of the questions asked and answered”.

In a letter to her HR manager two days after the interview, the female official said it was unfair to be in the position of having to explain how her family circumstances would not affect her performance on the one hand, and on the other hand had to worry about the fact that the lack of explanation would have been interpreted negatively against her.“Did I miss something in the office notice which said that women with children need not apply because that is the message which I received?” she wrote.

She had previously served as Private Secretary to a Secretary General of a Government Department. The woman said she had reason to be worried about her career stalling and she was now seen as the person in the workplace universally perceived - in her mind at least - to be overly sensitive to her family life.

In response, the department said the Minister of State was simply trying to put the complainant at her ease. The questions asked were not intended to be intrusive and it was intended to be a “getting to know you” exercise and nothing in particular was meant by the line of questioning.

It was argued that the questions were asked in a particular context where Mr Halligan was anxious that any potential member of his team would be assured that he would be as flexible as he could be with them and in particular having regard to any external and or non-work commitments that they might have.