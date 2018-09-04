John Gilligan due in Antrim court on money laundering charges

John Gilligan is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning via video link, charged with money laundering.

The 66-year-old was arrested by border guards on Thursday, August 23rd, while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

In a statement the UK National Crime Agency said €23,000 in cash was recovered at the scene.

Gilligan, from Greenforth Crescent in Dublin, is accused of attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland, a statement from Northern Ireland’s Courts and Tribunals Service said.

“National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences,” the NCA said in a statement.

Gilligan appeared on Friday, August 24th, at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court in Co Derry. Deputy district judge Alan White remanded him in custody at Maghaberry Prison.–Additional reporting: PA