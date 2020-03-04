Jogger dies after being hit by van in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman was killed after being hit by a van on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was struck by the van shortly after 7pm on the James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was jogging when the van mounted the footpath and travelled a short distance before it struck her.

The woman was fatally injured and pronounced dead a short time afterwards. Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Connolly hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

Nobody else, including the male driver of the van, was injured in the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene. The cycle pathway on the road remains closed and the scene at the site of the collision has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage, who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.