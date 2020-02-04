Jason Corbett’s killers entitled to new trial, says US appeals court

A three-judge US appeals court has ordered the retrial of father and daughter Thomas and Molly Martens for the murder of Limerick father of two Jason Corbett in August 2015.

Mr Martens, a retired FBI agent, and his daughter Molly Martens, Mr Corbett’s second wife, were convicted of second-degree murder of the 39-year-old after a trial in the summer of 2017.

Mr Corbett died from head injuries after a sustained assault with a brick and a baseball bat at his family home in the town of Wallburg in North Carolina.

The father and daughter won their appeal seeking a new retrial in a lengthy ruling from the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Mr Martens (69) claimed that he acted in self-defence, testifying that Mr Corbett was choking his daughter and that he was responding to what he believed was some sort of disturbance.

He argued that it was “unfair” to block him entering specific statements in support of his claim that he had acted in self-defence. This was contested by North Carolina prosecutors.

Judge Valerie Zachary said her ruling that due to “compounding evidentiary and instructional errors” both before and during the three-week criminal trial, Mr Martens and his daughter were “prevented from presenting a meaningful defence or from receiving the full benefit of their claims of self-defense and defense of a family member.”

“As a result, the jury was denied critical evidence and rendered incapable of performing its constitutional function,” she wrote in her ruling.

The judge said that the father and daughter were entitled to a new trial.

Judge John Tyson, another North Carolina appeals court judge, agreed with her ruling, while Judge Allegra Collins agreed in part and dissented in part with the ruling.

The case now returns to Davidson County Superior Court, where the original murder trial was heard, on February 24th.

Prosecutors have 15 days from that date to lodge a petition to appeal the ruling by the three-judge appeals court to the North Carolina supreme court, or to have the higher court consider a discretionary review or the grounds for a rehearing of the appeal.