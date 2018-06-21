James Quinn jailed for 22 years in Spain over Gary Hutch murder

Dublin man James Quinn has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Spanish judge for the murder of Gary Hutch.

State prosecutors had told his murder trial judge they wanted him jailed for the maximum 25 years for the murder on September 24th, 2015 and three years for illegal weapons possession.

But Judge Ernesto Carlos Manzano sentenced him to only 20 years for murder - the minimum he could have got under Spanish law — and two years for the gun crime.

Lawyers for Quinn (35), had announced they would appeal after jurors found him guilty of the two crimes last Friday after a four-day trial.

His defence lawyers had asked for the judge to sentence him to the minimum terms.

Hutch (34), an armed robber and drug dealer from Dublin’s north inner city, was a nephew of Gerry Hutch. He was shot dead beside a swimming pool at the Angel de Miraflores apartments complex, near Marbella, in September 2015.

The jury ruled Quinn was the getaway driver, rather than the gunman.

The feud said to have been sparked by the murder has cost the lives of at least 18 people.