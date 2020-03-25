Jail for Louth mother-of-one who robbed woman at cash machine

A mother-of-one who was taking crack cocaine when she robbed a woman at a cash machine has been jailed for two years.

April Reid (34) with an address at North Strand Cottages, Drogheda, Co Louth, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery at Ulster Bank, Phibsborough, Dublin on March 23rd, 2019.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Melanie Greally said that on the date in question, Reid “targeted and highlighted” the victim while she was withdrawing money from a bank ATM.

The judge said there was a physical encounter during which the victim sustained a minor injury to her left hand. The victim was shocked by the incident, has concerns for her safety and continues to feel anxious.

The court heard that €200 was stolen during the robbery. When arrested by gardaí, Reid said she had no memory of the incident, but identified herself on CCTV and offered an apology to the victim.

The judge sentenced Reid to four years imprisonment, but suspended the final two years of the sentence on strict conditions, including that she follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post release.

She also directed that €250 in compensation be paid over to the victim.

The prosecuting garda accepted that Reid was someone with a long history of drug addiction and was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Reid has been taking heroin since she was aged 15 and began taking crack cocaine in the last two years. Counsel submitted that her addiction escalated in the context of the deaths of her father and four brothers.

The court heard that Reid’s offending behaviour in the past has largely been theft related and for non-violent offences.