Jackson and Olding cannot claim back rape trial legal costs

The rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have had their applications for costs arising from this year’s high profile rape trial refused.

The two men were acquitted by the jury in March 2018 on counts of rape and they now play rugby in France.

In her decision on costs, Ms Justice Patricia Smyth was asked to take into account the damage to the men’s reputations that had arisen from the trial, the termination of their contracts by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), the fact that each of them has been obliged to accept offers of employment overseas, and that they have lost the opportunity to play rugby for Ulster or Ireland.

She said it was important to make clear that the power to award defence costs did not include the power to award compensation for loss of reputation or other damage consequent on a trial.

She did, however, accept that there may be exceptional situations where although a defendant is ineligible for legal aid, his financial situation after acquittal was so irrevocably changed as a consequence of the prosecution that it would be unjust not to take that factor into account.

The court was supplied with details as to the cost of the trial to the two men and how they had paid those costs, however details were not given as to the conditions of their new employment post the trial.

“In those circumstances, there is simply no evidence upon which this court could conclude that the financial circumstances of either Mr Jackson or Mr Olding have been irrevocably changed as a consequence of the prosecution for rape and that this is a relevant factor to take into account in determining the applications,” the judge said.

The court was told that Mr Jackson had paid his costs in part with money he had received from his father’s retirement savings. However the court was not told whether this money had since been repaid or given information about Mr Jackson’s current financial situation.

The judge said the court had the discretion to order the payment of a defendant’s costs, but she was not going to do so in this case.

“This was a highly complex police investigation and the prosecution was warranted albeit the jury did not consider that the charges had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“The evidence bore the characteristics of a Rubik cube, capable of bearing myriad conclusions, depending on the jury’s view of the evidence. But those were conclusions for the jury to reach, not for the prosecution.

“Having considered all of the relevant factors, I am satisfied that there is no basis for exercising my discretion in the applicants’ favour. The applications are therefore dismissed.”