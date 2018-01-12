Irish man wanted in Australia following assault on police officer

Members of the public in Australia have been asked to come forward with any information they may have on an Irish man who is wanted for assaulting a police officer.

In a post on its Facebook page yesterday, New South Wales Police said it is attempting to locate 31-year-old Daniel Twohig.

He is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer in east Sydney and causing actual bodily harm by resisting a police officer.

Mr Twohig is described as an Irish national who is believed to have overstayed his visa.

Authorities say he may have travelled to Victoria since the incident in question. People have been urged not to approach the man, but to instead contact local law enforcement.

Mr Twohig is described as being a Caucasian male of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.