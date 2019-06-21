Irish man stabbed to death in bar in Costa del Sol

An Irish man on holiday in Spain has been stabbed to death in a bar on the Costa del Sol.

Local reports said the man was attacked with a broken battle by another man in Pógs Irish bar in Fuengirola in the early hours of Friday morning.

The victim was aged 53.

A 49-year-old man, reported to be British, was arrested.

Police said the victim received cuts to his neck and other parts of his body with a broken beer bottle.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the bar said it was closed following the incident.

“Due to an unfortunate incident in the early hours of this morning, Pogs will be closed today. We ask for your upmost respect before issuing comments or opinions across social media for respect of the victims family and witnesses.

“Until the facts are clear, we ask for maximum prudence when issuing comments or opinions, out of respect for the family of the victims and the local itself. Our deepest condolences to family and friends,” read the statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old British man in Malaga in the early hours of this morning over his suspected involvement in the death of an Irishman aged 53 at a pub in the town.