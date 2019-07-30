Irish man arrested over Sydney crash on board flight to Dublin

An Irish man has been arrested boarding a flight from Australia to Dublin following a serious crash which has left two others with serious injuries.

The injured 22-year-old, who is believed to be from Co Donegal, was arrested on Monday on a plane that was about to take off from Sydney.

It follows an incident in the Sydney suburb of Chifley on Saturday when a car crashed into a parked van in the early hours.

CCTV footage appeared to show the driver of the car jumping out of the wreckage and surveying the scene before fleeing on foot. A passenger from the car also fled on foot a short time later.

It took the emergency services more than an hour to free two people from the wreckage and one of them, a man (25), suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition. The other man, a 27-year-old, was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

New South Wales police began a search for the driver and the passenger straight away and said the man they believe to have driven the car had been arrested and taken into custody.

“Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries and at about 9pm last night, a 22-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on board a flight to Dublin,” a spokesman for the police force said.

“He was taken to hospital under police guard, for treatment to injuries sustained during the crash. Charges are expected to be laid upon his release from hospital. Inquiries continue to locate the fourth occupant.”