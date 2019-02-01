Irish man accused of rape at GAA grounds seeks bail in US court

A New York judge has reserved a decision until early next week on whether to grant the extradition of an Irishman who has been accused of sexual assault offenses in the midlands.

The judge in Albany also said that he was deferring a decision on whether to grant bail to the man who has been held in jail in the custody of the United States Marshals service since his arrest on January 16th.

The accused appeared in a US federal court in the New York capital on Friday where he was accompanied by his legal team and his sister.

He had been working in Albany before his arrest last month.

The accused’s sister requested that the defendant be granted bail, noting that he had health conditions as a child.

The accused is facing almost 400 charges of sexual offenses against minors in the midlands area. He is wanted for questioning over the alleged sexual assault and rape of two minors, mostly at a GAA ground in the midlands between 2004 and 2009.

He faces 387 counts of sexual assault, including 177 counts of rape.

Court documents filed in New York state that the accused “is charged with 210 counts of Sexual Assault, 177 counts of Rape, 1 count of Attempted Rape, 3 counts of Assault Causing Harm, 1 count of False Imprisonment, 1 count of Damage to Property, and 1 count of Harassment.”

According to the documents outlining the basis for the extradition request, the man was well known in the local community in Ireland and had a “significant involvement in the local GAA scene.”

The documents state the Irish government submitted a formal request through diplomatic channels for the extradition of the individual.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in September 2017. Gardaí then asked Homeland Security for assistance in locating the individual a year later.

According to the filing, the accused’s house in Ireland was raided in November 2013 by authorities during which incriminatory evidence was recovered, it is alleged.