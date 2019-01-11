Irish fishing vessel detained for breach of fishing regulations

An Irish fishing vessel has been detained by the Navy for an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

The ship was detained by the Naval Service on Thursday afternoon some80 nautical miles (148km)off the west coast .

It was escorted by the LE Samuel Beckett to Galway, where it arrived on Friday morning and was handed over to gardaí.

Last year the Naval Service fleet conducted some 740 boarding operations and detained seven vessels for alleged infringements of fishing regulations in support of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority.

This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2019.

The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with a service level agreement between the Department of Defence and the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.