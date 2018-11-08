Irish charity worker stabbed to death in South Africa

An Irishman has been stabbed to death in his city centre apartment in Cape Town, South African police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Ezra October told The Irish Times on Thursday that the deceased had worked for a non-profit organisation based in the Western Cape provincial capital for a few years, until recently.

Irish ambassador to South Africa Liam MacGabhann has confirmed the deceased’s name is John Curran and that they are providing consular assistance to the authorities.

Captain October said the victim was Irish and had been living in South Africa for a while. “He was found deceased on Wednesday morning. Our forensic team has been at the scene of the crime gathering evidence and the body has been taken to the mortuary,” he said.

A murder case has been opened by the police but no arrests have been made yet, Captain October added.

Local media reports have said victim, Dubliner John Curran, was the former education director at Mellon Educate, a not for profit organisation operating in South Africa run by Irish entrepreneur Niall Mellon.

The organisation works with the South African government to improve education delivery at under-resourced schools around the country.

The victim of what was reportedly a stabbing incident was said to have worked as a teacher after leaving Trinity College. He served as the principal of Dublin school the Good Shepherd National School for 15 years.

He then worked for the Irish Primary Principal’s Network (IPPN) until he retired in 2005, but he continued to work with the IPPN on a consultancy basis until 2016.

He then took up his position with Mellon Educate and worked there until he retired in September this year.

According to local media he was due to fly home to Ireland this week.

Death of son

The President of the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN), David Ruddy spoke movingly of his long time friend and network co-founder.

Mr Ruddy told RTE’s News at One that Mr Curran was a visionary who wanted to support primary school principals and deputy principals which was why he had co-founded the network.

“He had an infectious smile, a lovely sense of humour.”

Mr Ruddy told of how he had visited Mr Curran in South Africa last year and how Mr Curran had brought the Minister for Education for the Western Cape to the IPPN conference in Ireland earlier this year.

“He was very much loved and very dynamic. He always wanted to give back.

“He found his work in South Africa very rewarding and very challenging. He quoted Nelson Mandela who said that education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. John embodied that.”

Mr Curran was aware of the dangers of living in Cape Town and advised visitors of the places where they could and could not go.

“He was very laid back and loved life hugely. He threw himself into projects.”

Mr Ruddy recalled that in 2010 Mr Curran’s son Eoin had died in a sailing accident in New York, which had been a huge blow to him, his wife Liz and two other sons and daughter.

In recent years he had become a grandfather and that had “ignited a spark in him,” said Mr Ruddy.