Investigations under way after prisoner escapes while at hospital

Two separate investigations are under way after a male prisoner escaped from custody whilst attending University Hospital Limerick, on Thursday afternoon.

The man escaped from the custody of prison officers through a window at the hospital shortly before 2pm.

According to reliable sources, the prisoner was escorted to UHL by prison staff from Limerick Prison on Wednesday night.

He was brought to a ward where he was being monitored by at least two prison officers before making his escape through a window on the first floor of the main hospital building, sources said.

It is “normal procedure” for at least “two prison officers” to escort prisoners on appointments outside of the normal prison environment, a source explained.

It’s unclear whether the prisoner was handcuffed at the time.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner who was attending the hospital was “UAL - Unlawfully At Large”.

“Like all UAL cases An Garda Síochána were notified immediately and an investigation will be conducted by both the Prison Service and An Garda Síochána,” a spokesman said.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí were also investigating the incident.

“Gardaí are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of a prisoner unlawfully at large from University Hospital Limerick,” she said.

University Hospital Limerick was also asked for comment.