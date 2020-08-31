Investigation into ’unexplained death’ of man in Killarney continues

A criminal investigation is continuing into the “unexplained death” of a man in Killarney at the weekend, gardaí have said.

The 26-year-old man was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel and Conference Centre on the Muckross Road, in the Co Kerry town on Saturday night.

He was discovered at an entrance to the bar and restaurant area after 11.30pm y. The emergency services were called and gardaí arrived at about 11.40pm. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man has been named locally as Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile in north Cork.

One line of inquiry being followed by gardaí is the man died after becoming involved in an altercation at the hotel.

A statement by the gardaí said a postmortem has since been completed, “the results of which will not be released for operational purposes”.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage or who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11.45pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.