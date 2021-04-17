Investigation begins after young woman killed in Dublin

A young woman has been died following an assault in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened at Melville Drive in Finglas, shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the woman to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being questioned at Finglas Garda station.

More to follow.