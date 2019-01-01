Investigation after man with bullet wounds presents at hospital

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have launched an investigation after a man presented at hospital with apparent gunshot wounds to his leg.

Officers were alerted when the man, who identity is still unknown, arrived at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at about 7am on Tuesday.

He was treated for his wounds, which are not believed to be serious, and left shortly afterwards.

It is understood gardaí are still unsure how the man suffered the injuries and are seeking to track the man down.