Inquiry into discovery of skeletal remains in Rathmines continues

A Garda search of an area of waste ground in Dublin where partial human skeletal remains were discovered is continuing.

The remains were found on Thursday evening during works on common ground at Lissenfield in Rathmines.

A forensic anthropologist has visited the site and examinations are ongoing there with members of the Garda Technical Bureau also involved.

The Irish Times understands the remains, which were skeletal and had no flesh or clothing remaining, were not buried and that no effort appeared to have been made to bury them.

A key part of the investigation will be putting a date on the remains. This would allow an inquiry into the circumstances of the bones being found to take shape, sources said.

Gardaí are not clear if the person died and their body lay undiscovered at the location for a period or if the person died elsewhere and the bones were placed there.

Sources said it was too early to have any theories on who the dead person might and that the remains would need to be dated and before an effort is made to establish a cause of death.