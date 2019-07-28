Information sought on bag owned by missing woman Deirdre Jacob

The family of trainee teacher Deirdre Jacob who went missing 21 years ago on Sunday are hopeful progress can be made in the Garda investigation.

Ms Jacob was 18 when she was last seen crossing the road towards the entrance to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 3pm on Tuesday 28th July, 1998.

Her father Michael has again urged anyone with information to come forward to gardai.

He told Newstalk’s Breakfast with Susan Keogh: “They’re in the final stages of that case... that review will probably come to conclusion within the next couple of months.

“But what very often happens — and hopefully what will happen as a result of our appeals this weekend... that we might get some more very, very valuable calls.

“That then will give the detectives on the review case the go-ahead to add those to the great mix of information and hopefully progress the case.”

The CAT bag carried by Deirdre Jacob has never been located. Gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Ms Jacob was described at 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with grey/green eyes and dark chin length hair.

She was wearing a navy v-neck T-shirt with white trim on the collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel-type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters printed on the front.

This bag has never been located and in addition to appealing for any information gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this.

Gardaí said anyone with information - “no matter how small” - should contact Newbridge Garda Station at (045) 431212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. - PA