Increased funding to meet rising prison and direct provision numbers

An Garda Síochána’s budget is to be increased by €81 million in 2020 to help fund the recruitment of up to 700 new members.

Overall funding for the Department of Justice and its agencies has increased by €120 million to pay for Garda reforms, rising prison populations and increasing numbers of asylum seekers in direct provision.

It brings the allocated Department of Justice budget for current expenditure to €2.7 billion.

The Garda budget will total €1.86 billion for 2020, up from €1.76 billion for the current year, and will include funding for training new garda and civilian staff as well as funding ongoing garda reform projects recommended by the Commission on the Future of Policing.

This includes provision for a targeted severance scheme for senior officers.

Funding will be made available for “up to 700” new gardaí, although Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, as the accounting officer for the force, may opt to recruit fewer members and to use the extra funds elsewhere. When funding was made available for up to 800 gardaí in Budget 2019, only 600 were recruited.

Announcing the increase, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue said the funding would also cover the recruitment of extra civilian staff “to allow more trained gardaí to return to front line policing.”

This has been a key goal of Garda management in recent years which aims to increase its proportion of civilian employees to 20 per cent by 2021.

There is no specific provision for increased funding for garda overtime for 2020. Last month, Mr Harris announced there would be overtime ban for the rest of 2019, save for exceptional circumstances, due to a €32 million Garda budget overrun.

According to budget documents, there is a €50 million shortfall in the overall justice budget for 2019 due to increased pressure on the direct provision system and Garda overtime relating to the visits of US president Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence.

Capital projects

Spending on capital projects across the justice sector will also increase by €70 million to a total of €256 million. This will be used to continue the construction of the new Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) lab in Backweston, Co Kildare to replace the cramped and out-of-date facility at the back of Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park. The new lab is due to be completed by 2021.

It will also be used to relocate the Garda offices on Harcourt Street, Dublin to Military Road and to refurbish both the male and female sections of Limerick Prison. Some of the capital budget will also be used to fund upgrades to the Garda IT system.

A pot of €1 million has also been set aside to fund the establishment of the Judicial Council following the passage of relevant legislation this summer

The Irish Prison Service and the Court Service will receive a total of €12 million in increased funding to handle increasing case loads and inmate numbers. The number of inmates has risen by 11 per cent in the last two years and now regularly exceeds 4,000.

The Department of Justice expects this figure will remain broadly the same in 2020 and that there will be a total of around 8,000 prison committals throughout the year.

Direct provision

An additional €10 million will also be made available to fund “the cost of the significant pressures being faced by the direct provision system.”

The money will be used to fund direct provision centres around the country, including the establishment of new centres to house the increasingly numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Ireland.

The Department of Finance warned that spending on direct provision will have to be monitored throughout the year “on a whole of Government basis” and warned a forthcoming review of the system may impact the budgeted figure.

“Also, a further significant consideration in this area is the impact of the Brexit vote on migration trends, and most especially the potential impacts of a disorderly Brexit,” it said.

The existing 38 direct provision centres are currently operating at full capacity. An additional 1,400 people are being housed in 34 emergency accommodation centres located around the country.

Increasing demand means the Department of Justice is expected to spend €120 million on direct provision this year, a 50 per cent increase on 2018, with the majority of the money going to private operators.