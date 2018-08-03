Ian Bailey says report into Sophie Toscan Du Plantier case ‘wishy-washy’

Ian Bailey has said a report into the Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier is anodyne and wishy-washy.

The report from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is highly critical of the handling of the investigation but found no evidence officers tried to frame Mr Bailey for her murder.

The 61-year-old English, Cork-based journalist was identified by gardaí as a suspect at an early stage of the investigation into the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier, who was found close to a laneway near her holiday home, in the isolated townland of Drinane, outside Schull, in Co Cork, two days before Christmas 1996.

When she was found she was dressed in her nightclothes and had been badly beaten. She had died from multiple head injuries.

Gsoc has spent almost seven years investigating complaints by Mr Bailey, his partner Jules Thomas and witness Marie Farrell alleging Garda corruption in the investigation which saw Mr Bailey twice arrested for questioning but never charged in relation to the murder.

The report, released yesterday, said the number of statements and exhibits that have gone missing suggested the investigation was not properly managed, particularly in relation to the incident room set up to investigate the killing.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Ian Bailey was ‘framed’ for the murder or that evidence was falsified, forged or fabricated by members of An Garda Síochána,” said Gsoc, which dismissed a claim by Mr Bailey that a review by the DPP supported his allegation of corruption.

The failings in the investigation included the disappearance of a blood-spattered gate, taken from close to where Ms Toscan du Plantier’s body was found, a French wine bottle found four months after the murder near the scene of the killing, and Mr Bailey’s black coat.

It also appeared that some pages had been deliberately cut or removed from “jobs books” which documented how gardaí approached the investigation. And it appeared this happened some time after a 2002 review as they were not noted as being missing then by the review team, Gsoc found.

Contacted by The Irish Times on Thursday night, Mr Bailey said he was still studying the 36-page report. However, he said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by what he had read. “It’s very anodyne and wishy-washy,” he added.