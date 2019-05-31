Ian Bailey murder trial: verdict due in Paris court over Toscan du Plantier killing

A verdict is expected on Friday in the case of English journalist Ian Bailey when the three judges of the Cour d’Assises in Paris will decide whether he is guilty or not of the murder of French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork over 20 years ago.

The three judge court, headed up by president, judge Frederique Aline and her fellow assessors, judge Didier Torton and judge Geraldine Detienne, is expected to begin its deliberations in the case after the prosecution summarises its case this morning.

Public prosecutor Jean Pierre Bonthoux is expected to spend one to two hours outlining the French state’s belief why Mr Bailey (62) from Liscaha in Schull in West Cork should be convicted of the voluntary homicide of Ms Toscan du Plantier at her holiday home near Toormore on December 23rd 1996.

Usually in such cases, the defence team would then enter their pleadings but given Mr Bailey is being tried in absentia, and is not legally represented at the hearing, the three judges will then rise after the close of the state’s case to deliberate on the verdict.

The three judges have spent three days listening to evidence given by several witnesses who attended in person including Billy Fuller and Amanda Reed who travelled from Ireland as well as a number of French witnesses including friends and relatives of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

However, some 22 Irish witnesses the court listed to give evidence did not attend. It later emerged three of the 22 are now deceased and in two of these cases, their statements to the gardaí as part of the original Garda investigation, were read into the evidence.

One witness who did not attend was former Sunday Tribune news editor, Helen Callanan who wrote to the court, criticizing the short notice given to witnesses from Ireland to attend, pointing out that she feared that resultant inability of Irish witnesses to attend would affect the hearing’ s credibility.

Ms Callanan explained the summons she received was issued on April 29th this year, posted on May 13th and she received it on May 16th, requesting her to attend in Paris on May 27th, effectively giving her six working days make work and family arrangements to attend.

Ms Callanan said she was aware Ms Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre-Louis Baudey Vignaud had issued an appeal at Mass in Goleen on May 19th for Irish witnesses to testify in Paris.

She said she wanted Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family to know the many of the witnesses would have attended if they had been given proper notice. “The fragility of the process is to be found in Paris,” she said.

Among the other Irish witnesses who did not attend was Marie Farrell, who originally told gardaí she had seen Mr Bailey at Kealfadda Bridge some 2.6kms from Ms Toscan du Plantier’s home on the night of December 23rd, 1996 when she was murdered.

Ms Farrell later retracted that statement incriminating Mr Bailey, alleging she had been coerced into making it by gardaí investigating the case and both Ms Farrell’s original inculpatory statement and her subsequent exculpatory statement were read into evidence.

Also read into evidence were Garda memos of interview with Mr Bailey’s partner, Jules Thomas where she spoke about Mr Bailey having a premonition that something bad was going to happen as they returned to their home at the Prairie, Liscaha, Schull in the early hours of December 23rd, 1996.

The judges also read into evidence Garda memos of interviews with Mr Bailey following his arrest in February 1997 for questioning about the murder when he denied any knowledge of the killing and denied that he had ever met Ms Toscan du Plantier or knew her.

The trial heard earlier from a report by psychologist Jean Michel Masson who had built up a profile of Mr Bailey from studying his writings including his diary entries as well as interviews that he had given to the press and interviews with gardaí following his arrests in 1997 and 1998.

Mr Masson said he was seeking through his profile to establish if Mr Bailey was capable of the sort of violence involved in the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier and he noted Mr Bailey had a history of violent assaults on his partner, Jules Thomas for which he had felt shame.

He said Mr Bailey was a complex character and from his diaries, he noted that on occasion, he had admitted he had made Ms Thomas fear for her life while he also had some strange sexual fantasies. Mr Masson said he believed him to be a deeply frustrated individual.

He said he believed Mr Bailey was an egotist and a narcissist who always wanted to put himself of the stage and the centre of attention and he believed to fully try to capture his character, it would be necessary to subject him to further psychological examination.

Mr Bailey, who is being tried in absentia and is not legally represented at the hearing at the Cour d’Assises, has repeatedly denied that he had any involvement in the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier or that he ever made any admissions in relation to her death.