Ian Bailey extradition case: French legal submissions request ‘unprecedented’

A request from French authorities to see the legal submissions concerning Ian Bailey’s proposed extradition is “unprecedented” and “unorthodox”, his lawyers have told the High Court.

Mr Bailey is facing a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier and a three-day hearing where he will contest the request for his surrender was Tuesday scheduled to commence in the High Court on July 15th.

Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the mother-of-one’s death.

Ronan Munro SC, for Mr Bailey, said a request had been received from French authorities to view the legal submissions from both the State and Mr Bailey ahead of the extradition hearing. He noted that the issuing of such documents seemed to be outside the statutory procedure.

Mr Munro further stated that he was not aware of any “free-wheeling” statutory right which the issuing state had to ask for this. “I can say to the court with confidence that it is an unorthodox application,” he added.

The letter from the French authorities was handed into court and Mr Justice Paul Burns said it seemed to be a letter from the French authorities requesting submissions from both parties, which was nothing to do with the court.

However, Leo Mulrooney BL for the State, said that the Minister for Justice would not release the submissions without a ruling from the court. Mr Justice Burns said he would need to hear legal argument concerning the matter.

Mr Munro said he had reservations and he wanted the proper statutory provisions followed. “In my experience it is unprecedented,” he added.

In reply, Mr Justice Burns said that this had certainly not happened before but this did not mean that it was not allowed. The case was listed for mention next Monday.

Mr Bailey was not present in court for today’s list management procedure. He was remanded on continuing bail until July 15th.

Last February, the High Court fixed May 5th as the start-date for the three-day hearing. However, the Covid-19 pandemic placed many court cases in doubt. The President of the High Court previously gave a general practice direction that only urgent business should be dealt with to minimise the number of people attending court.

This is the third time French authorities are seeking Mr Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier, whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996.

The 63-year-old Englishman, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, west Cork, was convicted of the French woman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court in May 2019. The three-judge Cour d’Assises in Paris accordingly imposed a 25-year prison sentence on Mr Bailey in his absence.

Mr Bailey denies any involvement in Ms du Plantier’s death. He did not attend the French court and had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”.

His senior counsel, Mr Munro, previously told the High Court that they will be opposing surrender on grounds related to “fundamental rights” and that the authorities’ previous two extradition attempts were “relevant” to their points of objection to the present attempt.

The court has also heard that Mr Bailey swore an affidavit setting out certain factual matters, particularly in relation to his health.

The Supreme Court refused to extradite Mr Bailey in 2012 holding that surrender was prohibited because the alleged offence was committed outside French territory and Irish law does not allow prosecution for the same offence when committed outside its territory by a non-Irish citizen.

A second French extradition request in respect of My Bailey was dismissed as an “abuse of process” by the High Court in 2017. On that occasion, Mr Justice Tony Hunt held that the “unique features” of the case justified “termination” of the proceedings.

Mr Justice Hunt said Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had concluded “long ago that there is no basis for either (a) charge or trial on this matter in this jurisdiction, and unusually, a comprehensive statement of reasons for this prosecutorial decision came into the public domain during the previous Supreme Court” case.