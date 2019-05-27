Ian Bailey absent as homicide trial begins in Paris

Ian Bailey, an Englishman living in west Cork, has gone on trial in absentia in Paris for the voluntary homicide of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996.

Neither Mr Bailey nor his lawyers are attending the week-long trial.

If convicted, Mr Bailey could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Mr Bailey has been a virtual prisoner in west Cork since France issued European arrest warrants for him in 2010 and again in 2016. Ireland twice refused to extradite him. If he ever leaves Ireland, he risks arrest and transfer to France for a re-trial in his presence.

Because he will not attend his trial, Mr Bailey cannot appeal the verdict. His French lawyer, Dominique Tricaud, appealed the July 27th, 2016 decision to send him to trial. The Paris Appeals Court and Court of Cassation, France’s supreme court, last year rejected Mr Bailey’s attempts to avoid trial.

In the event of a conviction, French authorities are likely to issue a third European arrest warrant. The victim’s family have expressed hope that Ireland would then turn him over.

Mr Bailey is unlikely to serve time in a French prison, however. An Irish legal source with experience of the case said Ireland considers in absentia trials a violation of the right to self-defence, and thought it unlikely Ireland would extradite Mr Bailey.

Evidence cited against Mr Bailey in French court documents derives from the file transferred by the Garda to the French investigating magistrate in December 2008.

It centres on scratches and cuts which were seen on Mr Bailey’s hands, forearms and forehead after Ms Toscan du Plantier’s death; discrepancies in his accounts of his whereabouts on the night of the murder, December 22nd, 1996; a bonfire set by the accused three days after the killing; inside knowledge of the crime demonstrated by him in freelance journalism reports; and seeming admissions of guilt by Mr Bailey.

The French court has cited 30 witnesses, most of them Irish. But it is not clear how many will travel to Paris.