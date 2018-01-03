Hutch family member injured and taken to hospital

A member of the Hutch family has been injured at in incident in Dublin but it is understood not to be related to an ongoing feud with the rival Kinahan faction.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for a cut to the head, believed to be a stab wound, although his condition is unknown.

The incident occurred at about 10.20pm at an address in Dublin’s north inner city. The injury is understood to have been inflicted by a man well-known to the victim.

Gardaí and emergency services have attended the scene.