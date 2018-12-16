Hundreds protest in Castlerea over men’s alleged assault by garda

Over 700 people marched though Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Sunday to show solidarity with two local men who they allege were assaulted by a garda last weekend.

Many of those who took part in the silent protest said afterwards that they wanted to support the men and their families.

Local man Jamie Flannery who organized the event said he wanted the men to know that they had the town’s support.

A number of newspapers carried reports of the incident last week saying that a garda who was investigating a burglary had been assaulted by two men, one in his 60s and one in his 30s.

It was reported that the garda and “two suspects” were hospitalised after the incident and that garda management had referred it to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) in keeping with procedure.

Mr Flannery said the two men were “fairly shook and they won’t be right for a long time”. He said the older man was still in hospital.

It is understood that the two men were walking home at about 1am, sometime after a burglary at a shop on Main Street. One of the men at the centre of this incident is a nephew of the shop owner.

It is understood that a Garda car pulled in beside the men as they walked along Roselawn Drive close to the town centre. Gardaí were investigating the burglary and a break-in at another premises when the two men were stopped by the Garda, locals say.

Along those present at the protest on Sunday was MEP Luke Ming Flanagan, a native of the town who knows both men.

“I am very very proud of the people of Castlerea today,” he said. “For the Garda Síochána to be successful they have to have the people on their side and I could not say that is the case here.”

Gsoc confirmed it was investigating the incident.